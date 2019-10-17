Prometeus Hits Market Capitalization of $644,156.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $644,156.00 and $119,656.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00229185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.01090652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00088380 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.