ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPH remained flat at $$1.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

