Proxeus (XES) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $154.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proxeus has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00228281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.01103225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00090050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.