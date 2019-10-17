PTON Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. PTON has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $7,626.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00229428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01080523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,881,570,373 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.