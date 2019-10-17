Pundi X NEM Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $341,625.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00229838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.01095570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00087711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 67,700,825,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,536,910,541 tokens. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.