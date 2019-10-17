Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE:ASH opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $84.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $413,763,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $110,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $58,567,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 539.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 415,881 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 563.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 182,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

