Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIV. ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

AIV opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 158,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,619,000 after buying an additional 358,290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 854,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,836,000 after buying an additional 215,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

