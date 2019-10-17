Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2019 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Shares of BXP opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 79.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 192,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.