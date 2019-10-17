Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Eastgroup Properties Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.92 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of EGP opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

In other news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.