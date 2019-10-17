Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIW. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,846,000 after buying an additional 375,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 346,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,811,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

