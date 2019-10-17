Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for SRC Energy Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SRC Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

SRCI has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Shares of SRCI stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. SRC Energy has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 67,953 shares during the last quarter.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.