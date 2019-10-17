Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Boosted by Northcoast Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zebra Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $198.33 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $140.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.77.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

