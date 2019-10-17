Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.