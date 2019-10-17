QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

QADA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of QADA opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. QAD has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a P/E ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.07.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,442,095 shares in the company, valued at $191,543,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,444,095 shares in the company, valued at $193,540,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,995 shares of company stock worth $2,310,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in QAD by 83.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 115,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in QAD by 150.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

