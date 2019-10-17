Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $17.87, approximately 7,877 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 241,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Qiwi PLC will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 87,112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 169,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 154,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Qiwi by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

