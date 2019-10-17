Qredit (XQR) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $332,142.00 and $4,608.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00036595 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003832 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000984 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.