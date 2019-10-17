Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,201. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,963,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,389,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,847,000 after acquiring an additional 190,511 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,001,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,167,000 after acquiring an additional 729,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,188,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,577,000 after acquiring an additional 344,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

