Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,341,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,167,000 after acquiring an additional 729,863 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 571,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

