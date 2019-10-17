Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNGR opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 3.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

