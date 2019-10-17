Rank Group’s (RNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Tuesday. Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 196.80 ($2.57). The stock has a market cap of $847.78 million and a P/E ratio of 29.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

