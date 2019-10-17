Raymond James Cuts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $90.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s previous close.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

NYSE CXO opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

