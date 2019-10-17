Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$1.95 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.06.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$277.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.20 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.