Raytheon (RTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Raytheon to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Raytheon has set its FY 2019 guidance at $11.50-11.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $11.70 EPS.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raytheon to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $200.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $3,970,850. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.11.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

