Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMAX. JMP Securities raised shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Re/Max by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

