REA Group (ASX:REA) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.04

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$113.04 ($80.17) and last traded at A$111.73 ($79.24), with a volume of 152234 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$111.48 ($79.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$92.44.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. REA Group’s payout ratio is 158.09%.

In other news, insider Tracey Fellows sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$105.10 ($74.54), for a total value of A$956,428.20 ($678,317.87). Also, insider Owen Wilson 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd.

About REA Group (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

