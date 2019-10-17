RealChain Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $174,690.00 and approximately $23,131.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042956 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.94 or 0.06050632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00043742 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,461,284 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

