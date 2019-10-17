RealTract (RET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.28 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. RealTract has a market cap of $11.28 million and $122,849.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RealTract has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00228390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.01095541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

