Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given a $230.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) received a $230.00 price target from analysts at Leerink Swann in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.01. 443,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,402. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,747,000 after buying an additional 58,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,062,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 191,150 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

