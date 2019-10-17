Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.22, but opened at $100.59. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $157.92, with a volume of 3,915,568 shares.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $351,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,150. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 2.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

