Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $210.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $162.96 and last traded at $167.91, approximately 64,343 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 341,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.92.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $5,456,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,637.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,150 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

