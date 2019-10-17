Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Total (FP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Total (EPA: FP):

10/15/2019 – Total was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Total was given a new €52.20 ($60.70) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Total was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Total was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Total was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Total was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Total was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Total was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Total was given a new €56.50 ($65.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Total was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Total was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Total was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Total was given a new €56.50 ($65.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Total was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Total was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Total was given a new €51.50 ($59.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Total was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Total was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FP opened at €46.46 ($54.02) on Thursday. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.21.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

