Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Denny’s (DENN)

Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/17/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

10/10/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

10/9/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

10/2/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Denny’s is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Denny’s is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Denny’s is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Denny's Corp alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,187,982.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 250.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.