RED (RED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,054.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, RED has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a total market capitalization of $688,617.00 and approximately $3,054.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00676336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013388 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000321 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

