Redburn Partners Upgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) to “Neutral”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBS. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 693,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Vilas Fund LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at $795,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.