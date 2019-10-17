Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $51,270.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.37. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

