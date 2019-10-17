Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink upgraded Regenxbio from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Regenxbio from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. 383,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.58. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $250,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at $152,991.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 129.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 438.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

