Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

NYSE RGS opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $709.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regis has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regis news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 590.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 213.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

