Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 91.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 693.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 137.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NYSE STT opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

