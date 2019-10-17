Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 251.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 281.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 734,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 519,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 271,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

