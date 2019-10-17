Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 117.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 145.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 155,571 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

