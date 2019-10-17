Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 73.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 159,685 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,064,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 554,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 350,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $114.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

