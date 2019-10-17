Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

