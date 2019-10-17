Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Trading 11.1% Higher

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, 1,669,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 383,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Relevium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relevium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.