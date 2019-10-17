Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,810. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

