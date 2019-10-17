Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 844,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,518,803. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.11. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

