Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.