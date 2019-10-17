RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $201.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe's shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. It has also been witnessing steady premium growth over the last few quarters driven by Casualty and Specialty plus Property segments. It has been acquiring companies to strengthen its business. It effectively deploys capital backed by operational excellence and solid cash flows. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations by getting rid of low-return high-risk businesses. However, being a property and casualty insurer, it remains exposed to high severity loss associated with catastrophic events on a worldwide basis. Moreover, an increasing debt-level continues to weigh on the margins of the company.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.50.

RNR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.67. 99,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,684. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,408,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

