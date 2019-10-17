Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aphria Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aphria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

APHA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 2.85.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aphria by 333.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Aphria by 7.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aphria by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

