Research Analysts Set Expectations for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Desjardins lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

IAG stock opened at C$60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.20.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.