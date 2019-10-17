Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for New Age Beverages (NBEV)

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/17/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/11/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/26/2019 – New Age Beverages was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/20/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company's brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. "

9/20/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/5/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/4/2019 – New Age Beverages was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/22/2019 – New Age Beverages was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

NBEV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. New Age Beverages Corp has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $81,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,000. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 362,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 928,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

